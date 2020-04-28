Who Will Conor McGregor Fight Next? Here's How UFC Fans Can Pick McGregor's Next Opponent

Who will Conor McGregor fight next? The majority of the UFC fanbase is posing this question at the moment as Conor McGregor is yet to announce his upcoming opponent. After defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor claimed that he is looking forward to taking two more fights this year. However, the coronavirus outbreak has halted his plans for the moment and he is planning to get back in the octagon as soon as the situation is under control. Despite this, UFC president Dana White has an exciting offer for MMA fans which could enable them to select Conor McGregor’s next opponent.

UFC president Dana White has always been innovative with his matchmaking policies and this time he has come up with an exciting idea in association with ‘All In Challenge’ to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Dana White has already teamed up with Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry and the duo have fashioned an enthralling fan experience that will be put up for auction. The package is inclusive of several exciting packages, a dinner date with Halle Berry and an opportunity to sit down and contribute in UFC matchmakings.

Since then UFC fans have been buzzing with excitement as they will get to pick a suitable match-up for their favourite UFC fighters. However, the question 'Who will Conor McGregor fight next?' still remains valid as UFC is yet to deploy the fan-experience idea. Meanwhile Dana White has already given fans an update regarding the Conor McGregor next fight.

When asked "Who will Conor McGregor fight next?", the UFC stated that he is not the only person who decides and finalises fights in UFC. During his interaction with TMZ, the UFC president said, “You know, there’s a process to matchmaking…what happens is there’s four of us…Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell, and me. So, it’s not this, you know, I walk in and go ‘we’re doing this, that and the other thing’. It’s a process.”

