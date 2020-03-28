UFC Star Mike Perry Knocks Out Drunken Man With Brutal Left Hook Outside Orlando Nightclub

UFC welterweight contender ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is arguably one of the most brutal fighters to have ever stepped in the 170 lbs division. Outside the octagon, Mike Perry is believed to be the same man. The American fighter reportedly has a ruthless nature and his recent Instagram post reveals the same. Amidst all the panic around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mike Perry posted a throwback video in which he is seen knocking out a person who Perry claims was drunk at a night club in Orlando.

However, Mike Perry made it clear to his 477,000 Instagram followers that he didn’t break the protocol of social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak, and the video is a throwback. In the video, Mike Perry is seen walking towards a man and then knocking him out with a deadly punch. The 28-year-old UFC fighter claims that the man he hit was drunk at that point of time and they both got into a tiff after the man tried to abuse Mike Perry in person.

Mike Perry clarified the entire incident through a long Instagram caption and revealed that the man actually came in and wanted to punch Mike Perry on the face. However, the UFC fighter was clever enough to make space for himself. Mike Perry further stepped into a position which distracted the man and Mike Perry knocked him out with one single punch. Perry further clarified that he could have continued to beat the man to death but chose to walk away and let the police handle the entire incident.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and Instagram of Mike Perry)