UFC 249: Joe Rogan Refuses To Commentate At Khabib Vs Ferguson Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC 249 headlined by Khabib vs Ferguson is scheduled to take place behind closed doors on April 18, 2020, amidst the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, it was assumed that UFC would call off the fight (Khabib vs Ferguson) amid the situation surrounding coronavirus in USA, but UFC president Dana White has remained adamant about going through with the fight under any circumstances. However, renowned UFC commentator and MMA analyst Joe Rogan is not going to be present at UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson.

UFC 249: Joe Rogan to miss Khabib vs Ferguson amidst coronavirus pandemic

Joe Rogan is one of the most renowned commentators and analysts in the combat sports community and has been associated with UFC since its initial days. Apart from epic fights inside the octagon, UFC fans have often enjoyed Joe Rogan’s priceless reactions from cageside. However, Joe Rogan will now miss one of the most exciting match-ups in recent history.

MMA Junkie recently reported that Joe Rogan will not be present at UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson due to the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus in USA. In the latest segment of The Joe Rogan Podcast, the 52-year-old UFC commentator said, “I guess someone’s going to commentate it – it’s not gonna be me, UFC is talking about putting on a fight on April 18. I don’t know how they’re gonna do that. I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to do that in the United States. They’re talking about doing it in a place with less than 10 people, just in an open arena.”

(Image courtesy: MMA Junkie)