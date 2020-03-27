UFC Fighters React To Jon Jones Getting Arrested In New Mexico

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has once again made it to the headlines after he was arrested by the Albuquerque Police in New Mexico in the early hours of Thursday. According to reports, the 32-year-old UFC superstar was arrested on charges of aggravated DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container of alcohol. Jon Jones’ team is yet to respond as they are still looking for some additional information. However, netizens and UFC superstars have already delivered their opinions over Jon Jones being arrested this week.

Why was Jon Jones arrested?

According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police responded to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue at 1:00 am after being notified about gunshots by the local residents. After reaching the spot, the police discovered Jon Jones inside a vehicle with the engine on. The UFC champion claimed of knowing nothing about the gunshots, but police officers located a black handgun under the driver’s seat. It was further revealed that Jon Jones was highly intoxicated.

When tested, Jon Jones was found to be intoxicated twice above the legal limit. The police officers also stated that Jones was carrying a half-empty bottle of alcohol which is believed to have been consumed by him. Police personnel are currently investigating whether the black handgun has been used in any crime or not.

Jon Jones arrested: UFC fighters react to Jon Jones’ arrest

Jon Jones WTF https://t.co/5dVBtHvJju — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 26, 2020

Come on Jon, you have to find more clever way to hide from me than a jail ;). — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 26, 2020

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

So sad the modern world is all about hype!

Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation!

Fighting on the same card , I could see he is kind and noble man !

Him being in all that difficult times - he will be back Stronger ! 💪🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 26, 2020

Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones next fight?

After successfully defending his title in a controversial victory against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jon Jones went on to tease a fight opposite Jan Blachowicz. However, it seems that Jon Jones’ UFC return is going to take much longer after being arrested by the Albuquerque Police. UFC has stated that they are trying to contact Jon Jones and his team.

(Image courtesy: MMA fighting)