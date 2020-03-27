The Debate
UFC Fighters React To Jon Jones Getting Arrested In New Mexico

other sports

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested in New Mexico for the consumption of liquor, DWI, and illegal use of a firearm.

UFC

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has once again made it to the headlines after he was arrested by the Albuquerque Police in New Mexico in the early hours of Thursday. According to reports, the 32-year-old UFC superstar was arrested on charges of aggravated DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container of alcohol. Jon Jones’ team is yet to respond as they are still looking for some additional information. However, netizens and UFC superstars have already delivered their opinions over Jon Jones being arrested this week.

Also Read | Why was Jon Jones arrested:  Jon Jones Arrested For Illegal Use Of Firearm And And Alcohol Consumption: Report

Why was Jon Jones arrested?

According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police responded to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue at 1:00 am after being notified about gunshots by the local residents. After reaching the spot, the police discovered  Jon Jones inside a vehicle with the engine on. The UFC champion claimed of knowing nothing about the gunshots, but police officers located a black handgun under the driver’s seat. It was further revealed that Jon Jones was highly intoxicated.

When tested, Jon Jones was found to be intoxicated twice above the legal limit. The police officers also stated that Jones was carrying a half-empty bottle of alcohol which is believed to have been consumed by him. Police personnel are currently investigating whether the black handgun has been used in any crime or not.

Also Read | Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones Roasts Israel Adesanya’s Performance Against Yoel Romero At UFC 248

Jon Jones arrested: UFC fighters react to Jon Jones’ arrest

Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones next fight?

After successfully defending his title in a controversial victory against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jon Jones went on to tease a fight opposite Jan Blachowicz. However, it seems that Jon Jones’ UFC return is going to take much longer after being arrested by the Albuquerque Police. UFC has stated that they are trying to contact Jon Jones and his team.

Also Read | Jon Jones next fight: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Was Eerily Similar To Jones Vs Gustaffson For This Reason

Also Read | Jon Jones next fight: Jon Jones Brutally Blasts Dominick Reyes And Critics After Controversial UFC 247 Win

(Image courtesy: MMA fighting)

