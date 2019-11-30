Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Confirmed To Take On Tony Ferguson In April 2020 By UFC

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager thrilled UFC fans by revealing that the champion has signed a contract confirming his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson. According to the latest American reports, there is no more confusion surrounding their fight as Tony Ferguson also completed all formalities regarding the same on Friday. The highly anticipated lightweight contest between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is finally happening and it is slated on April 18, 2020, from Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York!

Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it April 18th the eagle will land in Brooklyn one more time. This one is for the fans. pic.twitter.com/ifG2f9Yt9l — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 26, 2019

UFC news: Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson fight signed, sealed and delivered

The lightweight gladiators would have faced each other long back, but the fight never got materialized for various reasons. UFC President Dana White targeted the duo on many occasions and every time UFC fans got thrilled, the fight got ruled out. Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson has finally been slated for the fifth time and both the fighters have signed the contract, as per reports. According to a popular MMA portal, the fight has been signed, sealed and delivered. The terms of the deal were not disclosed but according to reports, Tony Ferguson and his team flew from Ballengee group to Las Vegas and completed all the paperwork.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson comparison

‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ are undoubtedly two of the best lightweights in the world at this moment. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds an MMA record of 28 wins with no losses till date but the MMA community believes that Tony Ferguson can easily dethrone him. Tony Ferguson, who is currently on a 12-fight winning streak, possesses great jiu-jitsu skills and he has no problem in taking the fight to the ground. Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the ‘favourite’ in betting odds while Tony Ferguson is super confident about getting his hands on the lightweight title.

