UFC: Justin Gaethje Analyses The Fight Between Khabib Nurmagomedov And Tony Ferguson

UFC has settled a fight between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson on April 18. UFC fans are hoping that this time, the matchup actually happens. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson could have happened long back, but it didn't materialize for various reasons. Well, the matchup has finally received its official date after being fixed for the fifth time.

UFC: Justin Gaethje analyses the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight

Justin Gaethje is currently at the fourth spot of the UFC lightweight rankings with three back to back knockout victories. This means that he will be meeting Tony Ferguson or Khabib Nurmagomedov very soon. On a recent episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Justin Gaethje analysed the matchup and gave his opinions on the upcoming fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. According to Justin Gaethje, the undefeated Dagestani is going to retain his title but ‘El Cucuy’ will surely put up a great fight.

"I don’t know if he’s (Tony Ferguson) going to lay on his back and throw elbows, I don’t know what the hell is going to happen there," said Justin Gatheje in the podcast.

Justin Gaethje further said that Khabib is going to do what he does best and he can clearly see him winning. However, he is interested to see if Tony Ferguson and his jiu-jitsu skills brings something new to the fight.

UFC: Justin Gaethje wants to fight Khabib

‘The Highlight’ said that he wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov since the Dagestani doesn't have many fights left. A few weeks back, Khabib revealed that he is planning to retire after two-three years and Justin Gaethje wants to fight him before that. The number four ranked lightweight claims that he is one of the most dangerous fighters on the roster. He also believes that he can put an end to Khabib’s undefeated streak.

