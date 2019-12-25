UFC: Top 4 Hard Fought And Brutal Rivalries Of The 2010s Ft. Conor Vs Khabib

2020 is almost here and we are about to enter a new decade. That might feel great as a new decade is expected to bring up something new for everyone but that doesn't change the fact that the decade of the 2010s holds a lot of special memories which we can relish for a lifetime. An entire decade passed like a blink of an eye, giving us some of the best bad blood rivalries of all time. Well, the sport of MMA has always been intense. However, this decade we got to see some rivalries that went beyond the Octagon. Let us take at top 5 bad blood rivalries of the decade that shook the entire MMA universe.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Numragomedov

This was definitely more than ‘just a fight’ where the fighters fought emotionally rather than just doing their job inside the Octagon. Both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov took nasty verbal shots at each other throughout the pre-fight segment and the rivalry still continues, even though Khabib smashed Conor McGregor in their last, main-event fight at UFC 229.

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier

The legendary light heavyweights clashed against each other twice with mutual hatred. Apart from the main fight, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier brawled against each other on a lot of occasions like pre-fight post conferences and media programmes. However, Jon Jones managed to surpass Daniel Cormier when they met each other inside the Octagon. Undoubtedly, this has been a devastating rivalry.

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor

The ‘Stockton Slugger’ and the ‘Notorious’ Irish superstar are known for being loudmouths and the matter went out of limits when they were lined up against each other for the first time at UFC 196. After a heavy beefing, Nate Diaz handed Conor McGregor his first-ever UFC defeat at UFC 196. However, McGregor bounced back and avenged his loss against Nate Diaz in an epic re-match at UFC 202.

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko

Two champion women fought each other twice and it was a dogfight both the times. Though Amanda Nunes was awarded the victory via judge’s scorecard, a lot of veterans believe that Valentina Shevchenko won the second bout. It was a great rivalry and we can expect them to put on a trilogy fight in 2020.

