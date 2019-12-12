Nate Diaz: 3 Instances Of The UFC Star Endorsing Cannabis Consumption To His Fans

Nate Diaz is one of the most eminent fighters in the UFC, who never got to claim a title. The natural lightweight has tried his fortune in the welterweight division too, but Diaz have always lost a real title fight which includes his latest defeat against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. However, that doesn't affect his global popularity at all. The California-based fighter has always been relevant in the news for his loud mouth and outer-ring antics. Despite, being one of the most controversial personalities of the roster, Diaz remains to be vocal about his thoughts and personal life dramas.

Nate Diaz and his brother, Nick Diaz also happen to be occasional cannabis consumers and they have often advertised their habits on social media platforms. The American fighters have also shared the stage with the likes of Mike Tyson, Snoop Dog and Wiz Khalifa to relish on their mutual love for cannabis. Let us take a look at such instances.

Nate Diaz's cannabis consumption

UFC 202 (post-fight conference)

After finishing one of the biggest nights of his career, Natte Diaz openly ignited his CBD vape in the post-fight press conference of UFC 202. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fought against each other in an epic re-match at UFC 2020 main-event and after a hard-fought battle, Conor McGregor was awarded the victory via judge’s scorecard. Take a look at Nate Diaz enjoying his CBD vape.

UFC 241 (open workout)

The Stockton superstar chose to stay out of the sport since his loss against Conor McGregor at UFC 202. However, he made a stunning comeback in UFC 241 and faced Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis in a welterweight contest. Nate Diaz made headlines again after he ignited a big fat blunt in the open workout session of UFC 241. Another evidence of Diaz having a great time with his joint.

Dope Magazine documentary

Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz became vocal about their love for cannabis in a documentary for Dope Magazine. The Diaz brothers have often been spotted smoking up and it is no problem for them since the consumption of cannabis is legal in California, United States. Take a look at the epic documentary that revealed Nate Diaz’s love for cannabis.

