Dana White Reveals BIGGEST UFC Regret And It Involves Brock Lesnar

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been booking exciting fights since their inception in 1993. President Dana White definitely has made an immense contribution towards the brand. Dana White has always been keen on booking fights on the basis of fans' preference which includes the very recent BMF title clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. However, the UFC President regrets failing to set up a mega-fight that could have broken the PPV records of all time.

Also Read | Watch Nate Diaz Slap UFC President Dana White The 'Stockton' Way

UFC News: Dana White regrets not booking Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko

Despite being the largest MMA organisation of the world, UFC President Dana White still regrets not including Fedor Emelianenko in their promotion. ‘The Last Emperor’ is undoubtedly one of the greatest heavyweight mixed martial artists of all time and currently, he is in the twilight of his career. We may not see Fedor Emelianenko fight again as he has already hinted upon his retirement after knocking out Rampage Jackson at Bellator 237 and Dana White is clearly not happy about that.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Confirms Interest In A Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal Fight After UFC 245

According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion was into deep negotiations with Fedor Emelianenko’s team for bringing him in UFC against Brock Lesnar. A heavyweight fight between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko would have been massive and UFC was highly targeting that but unfortunately, the fight never materialised into reality. In 2013, Dana White explained himself in an interview with American media and said: “The only fight I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko. We (UFC) were going to do it at Texas Stadium but could not get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened.” Dana White also added that Brock Lesnar was interested to go against Fedor Emelianenko but unfortunately Fedor’s father died and the fight got ruled out.

Also Read | Dana White Justifies Why Conor McGregor Deserves A Title Shot If He Beats Donald Cerrone

Also Read | Donald Cerrone Mocks Conor McGregor's Proper 12 Brand Ahead Of Highly-awaited UFC Bout