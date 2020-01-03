UFC: Dana White Proud Of MMA Brand Having More Instagram Followers Than NFL

2019 has been a great year for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and especially the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since martial art lovers all around the globe got to witness some of the most iconic moments inside the Octagon. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz had quite the dogfight for the BMF title, Amanda Nunes defended her world title twice and Stipe Miocic stunned the world by knocking out the heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Well, these are just three instances from all the glorious events that took place in 2019. UFC's rising prominence also reflected in it surpassing the National Football League (NFL) in terms of Instagram followers. Dana White is well aware of this and the UFC President proudly spoke about beating the NFL on the popular social media platform.

UFC surpasses NFL in terms of Instagram followers

The official Instagram page of UFC has 17.5 million followers while the NFL’s Instagram followers have reached the 16.1 million count. It might not bring up a battle between two of the largest sports organisations of the globe but UFC President Dana White is happy about their little success. There is no doubt that UFC has expanded highly since their inception in 1993 and the promotion is taking a step ahead with every move they are making.

Dana White gave his opinion over UFC surpassing the NFL with Instagram followers on the official website of UFC. The President said: “Yeah. In the big picture, this company—from our production to a lot of other things—we don’t get the credit we deserve for how good everybody is that works here and the product we put out, pretty much being the first true global sport. When you think about all these other sports and how long they’ve been trying to go global, we’ve done it in just 20 years. So we have our little wins here and there--like passing the NFL on Instagram—but I’d love to see the talented people that work here get the credit they deserve someday”.

