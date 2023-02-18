'We’re Cool Man': Jon Jones Further Compliments Daniel Cormier Ahead Of UFC Return

In continuation of this new chapter where Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are seemingly going ahead to bury the hatchet, Jones has made another addition to showcase his respect for DC. Jones and Cormier have shared a heated rivalry in the past, however, it seems with time the two are past the violence they produced. Jones is set to make his UFC return at UFC 285.

Jon Jones on Friday made a couple of posts dedicated to the former UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. This time Bony took to Twitter to highlight the respect he carries for DC and appreciated his presence in the sport. "In all seriousness DC, I’m cool with you bro. I recognize the man you are, I wasn’t lying when I said those things in my post-fight interview. Outside of us being fierce competitors, I dig the way you represent yourself, the wrestling community, our community, and our sport... Sit-down interview, post-fight interview, coaches meeting. We’re cool man, for real. I appreciate your competitive nature, you drove me to be a better competitor. Forever grateful."

A peek into Jon Jones Vs Daniel Cormier

In its entirety UFC has given birth to many rivalries, while many start after the fight becomes official and ends with a handshake after the announcement of the result, some have been marked in history as conflicts that will never end. Of those, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov may have generated the biggest buzz, but a personal battle that apparently even made the fight fans uncomfortable was that of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's. The two created a spectacle both inside and outside of the Octagon. Although, outside was a mess that they created during the face-off of UFC 214, inside it was Jon Jones who has gotten the upper hand over DC. The two have met twice in the Octagon and both times jones got the better of Cormier. At UFC 182, he got the unanimous decision win, and at UFC 214 he knocked out DC, however, the decision was later on overturned to No Contest after it was found that Jones was under an influence of a banned substance during the fight. DC was handed the Light-Heavyweight title. After what transpired a third fight looked imminent but it never took off.