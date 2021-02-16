UFC’s Julian Marquez Asks Miley Cyrus Out On Valentine's Date, Singer Responds: Watch

UFC middleweight Julian Marquez made his return to the octagon at the main card of UFC 258 against Maki Pitolo. The Cuban Missile Crisis submitted Pitolo in the third round after a series of back and forth. While his performance was memorable for many, Marquez’s post-fight call-out may have taken the shine of his incredible display.

Julian Marquez asks Miley Cyrus out on Valentine's date

While talking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Julian Marquez made a call-out, but it was not for his next opponent. Instead, he took Miley Cyrus’ name and asked her to be his Valentine. "I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic, and to call these people out right now. This is my time to shine. So Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?" he asked.

"Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?"@JMarquezMMA used his mic time for an unconventional callout 😅 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/lWdwMRpoNS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

Miley Cyrus responds to Julian Marquez’s comments

A few hours later, the American singer took to Twitter and accepted to grant Marquez’s request, but only on certain conditions. She asked the UFC fighter to “shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS”. While many expected Marquez to rush to the nearest bathroom and shave Miley’s initials into his chest hair, he instead responded with an additional request for the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

Julian Marquez makes weird request

Marquez claimed that he’ll fulfil Cyrus’ request if she gets a ‘Cuban Missile Crisis’ tattooed above her belly button. The 28-year-old singer is yet to respond, but fans think that he’s missed a chance of going out with Miley Cyrus by making the sarcastic reply.

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021

Daniel Cormier roasts Julian Marquez

Not just fans, but Daniel Cormier also thinks Marquez blew his chance with the pop star as he was in no position to make additional demands. While talking on the recent episode of DC & Helwani, the former two-division champion claimed that Marquez made those comments as he’s inexperienced and “never had a girlfriend”. He also believes that if the welterweight might have shaved his hair, he could have received a reply from Miley Cyrus.

“I crumbled for the poor guy. I literally died inside for the poor guy. Julian, you blew it. He’s a nice guy, but he blew it,” Cormier concluded.

Marquez’s phenomenal return

This was Marquez’s second win in the UFC as The Cuban Missile Crisis was absent for two-and-a-half years, recovering from a severe muscle tear in his back. He looked sharper than ever at UFC 258, as he took his professional MMA record to 8-2 with the win.

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube, Miley Cyrus/ Instagram