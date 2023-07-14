'Ugly Thing, But...' Former UFC Champ Opines On Israel Adesanya Vs Dricus Du Plessis Clash

UFC 291 turned out to be a super show and the biggest highlight of the pay-per-view was the intense face-off between Dricus du Plessis and UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two are set to have a meeting inside the Octagon soon and it could blow the roof up. Ahead of the fight, the enthusiasts have started to make a prediction for the match and the odds might unanimously favor the current champion. However, according to a former UFC double champion, the forthcoming fight might come about as a tough one for the Last Stylebender.

Former UFC two division champion lays weight on Adesanya vs Du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis, who shocked the MMA community by dominating the division's veteran Robert Whittaker at UFC 291, engaged in a controversial exchange of slurs with Israel Adesanya, after he crashed into the ring to showcase his might to the potential contender. Daniel Cormier, who was at the commentary table when the episode took place has laid out his views on the battle in an interview with MMA junkie. Here's what he said"

“It’s an ugly, ugly thing, but it is going to make for a crazy fight that we don’t have to wait long for,” Cormier said. “It’s going to happen in Australia in nine weeks. Dricus took no damage, so they’re going to fight in September. It literally is going to happen very quickly and, because of that, we get to get some resolution to it. The reality is if it’s rooted in all this historical stuff that it is, there really won’t be resolution to it."

Israel Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis: Who's going to win?

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis come face-to-face at UFC290



So, with all the hype that is developing around the future fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis, what do you think will prevail? Will it be Adesanya with another one of his striking brilliance, or Du Plessis will once again leave the community flabbergasted? Let us know in the comments section.