Israel Adesanya's 'Greatest Of All Time' MMA Fighter Is Not Jon Jones, GSP Or Khabib

Last weekend, the world of MMA was treated to an exhilarating pay-per-view (PPV) event as UFC 290 unfolded at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The highly-anticipated PPV showcased a captivating main event, featuring Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight championship against Yair Rodriguez. Adding to the spectacle, numerous UFC superstars graced the venue with their presence, further elevating the grandeur of the event.

Israel Adesanya gives his verdict on the greatest MMA fighter of all time

With a mix of thrilling fights and star power in attendance, UFC 290 delivered an unforgettable night of action for fans around the globe. The T-Mobile Arena became the epicenter of MMA excitement, captivating audiences and leaving them eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this thrilling sport. One of the biggest MMA superstars to mark their presence was the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“You're the greatest of all time”

As the exciting PPV unfolded, Adesanya notably declared Volkanovski as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. As Volkanovski made his way out of the ring after his fight, he caught up with Adesanya at the ringside and shared a special moment. As per a video shared by ESPN MMA, it was at this moment that Adesanya made the gigantic remark for Volkanovski. "You're the greatest of all time. Greatest of all time. You're the man. I love you. You're the greatest of all time,” said Adesanya.

A look at Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski’s friendship

Adesanya and Volkanovski are known to share a great relationship off the ring and have provided several cherishable moments for fans over the years. Both MMA stars recently got signed to Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME hydration drink, becoming their first PRIME athletes. Both stars were also seen grappling Logan at a training session.