Undertaker Believes Khabib Nurmagomedov Has NOT Retired: “He’s Gonna Go 30-0”

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro-wrestlers to ever step foot inside the WWE ring. The Phenom boasts an iconic winning streak as he went 21-0 at WrestleMania before it was broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014. To bring up a comparable record in MMA, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov went 29-0 in his career before retiring from the sport at UFC 254 in 2020.

Khabib retirement: Undertaker wants Nurmagomedov to return

In the past few weeks, UFC president Dana White has hinted at The Eagle’s much-awaited return, claiming Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the lightweight champion. Now, The Undertaker has also backed Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement. While talking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, the 55-year-old stated that there is always a fight out there that eventually prompts a fighter to make a return.

“You know, how many times has Conor retired? How many times Jon Jones has retired? It's just like, there's always a fight out there and there's always a number out there that says, 'Yeah I could still do this,’” he added.

However, The Phenom claimed that Nurmagomedov's retirement was rather legitimate and honest given that he had lost his father just a few months ago due to complications arising from COVID-19. After defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 via submission in the second round, The Eagle broke down in tears. He later revealed that he made a promise to his mother that it would be his last fight as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side.

Despite this, retirements in combat sports like MMA are often short-lived. Several fighters have announced retirement in the past, only to return. Conor McGregor is currently one of the biggest examples of the same. The former double champion retired three times in his career and is scheduled to make his fourth return in January as he faces Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch.

Khabib retirement: Dana White believes Nurmagomedov could return

During the UFC on ESPN+ 39 post-press conference, Dana White claimed that due to his father’s passing, Khabib Nurmagomedov got “super emotional” after the Gaethje bout, leading to the surprise announcement. He added that The Eagle still holds the lightweight title and is constantly talking to the champion about his return. “I am not saying that he is going to 100 per cent come out for 30-0, but I get the feeling that he will,” Dana White added.

