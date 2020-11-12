Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Hints At The Eagle’s Return With Cryptic Tweet: “30-0”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently took to Twitter and hinted at the return of the Russian to the sport. The Eagle announced his retirement after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, taking his unbeaten record to 29-0. Nurmagomedov was extremely emotional after the win and broke down in tears while remembering his late father and head coach Abdulmanap, who passed away in July.

Before walking away from the sport, the champion revealed that he made a promise to his mother that it would be his last fight as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side. However, retirements in MMA are short-lived and it appears The Eagle could return for one last bout. Ali Abdelaziz left little room for doubt this week with the confirmation that Khabib would return.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Khabib says his close friends “aren't happy” with his shock retirement

30-0 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 10, 2020

Khabib retirement: Ali Abdelaziz hints at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return

The manager took to Twitter and simply tweeted, "30-0," hinting that Nurmagomedov could return for one last bout. Khabib’s retirement shocked the MMA world as many believed that the Russian would hang up his gloves after reaching 30-0 – a goal Abdulmanap wanted his son to reach. Now, Ali Abdelaziz’s tweet has hinted that the champion is thinking about fulfilling his fathers’ wish, who played a huge part in his dominant career.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: DC wants Khabib to return and face McGregor again

Khabib retirement: Who could Khabib face in his supposed last bout?

Khabib’s father wanted his son to fight MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, but the fight never materialised for one reason or another. The two fighters came close to sealing a deal in 2018, but according to GSP, UFC was not on board with the idea. Now that Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the biggest stars in the promotion and considering that it would be his last bout, Dana White would be more than happy to book the fight.

Also Read l Khabib UFC return: McGregor calls Khabib a “phenomenal grappler,” praises Ferguson

Another fight that makes sense is Khabib vs Ferguson. The pair have seen their fights fall through on five different occasions over the last five years but fans still want to see the bout to go down. Even Dana White showed interest in booking the bout for the sixth time, claiming that it’s one of the highly-anticipated matches in the history of the sport.

Also Read l Khabib UFC return: Dana says Khabib could return for 30-0: 'He’s champion, no vacant belt'

Image Source: UFC Instagram