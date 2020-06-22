The Undertaker Namedrops Kobe Bryant After A Perfect Shot In The Trash Can: WATCH

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. 'The Black Mamba' made his name in the sport due to his sheer determination and perseverance on the court. Among fans, his signature shot is quite a popular one, with many frequently replicating the iconic 'Kobe shot' with or without a basketball. As it appears, the Kobe shot is equally popular among celebrities.

Also Read | Galatasaray Honour Kobe Bryant By Placing His Cutout In The Stands During Match On Sunday

The Undertaker namedrops Kobe Bryant during an interview

WWE legend The Undertaker was seen trying to pull a Kobe Bryant during an interview on his documentary, The Last Ride. While speaking to the crew, The Undertaker threw an object into the trash can. The camera angle did not cover the shot, but Taker instantly yelled "Kobe", which suggests it might have been a score for Taker.

Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave an interview where he addressed The Undertaker's longevity in the pro wrestling business. Mark Henry famously hailed Taker as WWE's version of Kobe Bryant. During the Instagram Q&A session with Scoop B, Henry compared Taker's career to that of Kobe Bryant. While both belong to two different industries, Henry said that The Undertaker's career and accomplishments put him the same league with Kobe Bryant.

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant Angry As Company Operating Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Gets $603k Donation

The Undertaker retires from WWE

Meanwhile, the final episode of The Last Ride brought some unexpected news as 'The Deadman' announced his retirement from WWE. "Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said on the docu-series. "I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer. There’s nothing left for me to accomplish."

With his announcement, The Undertaker's 30-year journey with WWE comes to an end. His final match was at WrestleMania 36 against 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles. Both performers faced each other in an unusual Boneyard Match which was filmed in a graveyard. The cinematic nature of the bout was widely praised by fans. Taker also picked up an important win against Styles.

Also Read | WWE News: Undertaker Retires From WWE, Fans Honour Deadman's Legendary Career

Also Read | WWE News: Superstars React To The Sexual Abuse Allegations In The Industry

(Image Credits: NBA Official Website, WWE Twitter Handle)