WWE Superstars React To The Sexual Abuse Allegations In The Industry

On Thursday, a woman named Hannah Francesca accused WWE NXT UK star Jordan Devlin of sexually abusing her. Francesca shared some images on Twitter in which injury marks can be seen all over her lower body. “This is scary. I’m really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my a**e and back bruises…because I don’t fancy posting that online,” Francesca wrote.

After Hannah Francesca’s tweet went viral, a number of people took to Twitter and shared their harassment stories with the hashtag #Speakout. Apart from Jordan Devlin, WWE UK stars Ligero, Travis Banks and Joe Coffey have also been accused of sexually harassing women in the ongoing #Speakout movement. WWE recently released a statement on former cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin and explained, “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

Jordan Devlin breaks silence following sexual abuse allegations

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion released a statement on Twitter where he stated that all the allegations made against him are “completely and utterly false”. Jordan Devlin revealed that he didn’t want to address the “hurtful allegation,” but for the sake of his fans, family and friends, he broke his silence. Jordan Devlin also stated that he’s talking to his legal team to “decide how to proceed from here”.

“The recent allegation made against me is completely and utterly false and I deny it entirely. This is a case of a malicious personal agenda being executed against me on the back of a very brave telling of true experiences by other women. I completely denounce it.”

Jordan Devlin has released a statement regarding the recent sexual assault allegations made against him on social media.



Jordan Devlin has released a statement regarding the recent sexual assault allegations made against him on social media.

WWE UK sexual abuse: WWE superstars react to allegations

Several WWE superstars took to Twitter and showed support to Hannah Francesca and others. Superstars including Pete Dune, Paige, Big E, Ziggler, and many more expressed their solidarity on social media. While WWE UK star Pete Dune called the incident a “huge eye-opener,” former Diva's champion Paige asked the victims to raise their voice. Big E, on the other hand, wrote that he is hoping that the wrestling industry will get rid of all the “predators & abusers”.

I’m only just catching up properly with social media and wow. Seeing so many of you speaking out against these disgusting humans makes me so sad to see your experiences but proud of you for telling your story. Keep using your voice. We love you and have your back ❤️ #SpeakingOut — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 19, 2020

I’m disgusted by what I’m reading.



Well done to those speaking out. I really hope we can make British wrestling a better place and keep everyone safe.



This is a huge eye opener and let’s hope it will force a big change. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 18, 2020

*sigh*

.

Wrestling world....

.

We absolutely MUST do better. Period.

.

We have enough trash going on in the world right now. — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 19, 2020

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2020

You don’t have to share your pain. But if you do, realize how incredibly brave you are. Sharing your pain may prevent someone from experiencing that same pain. My heart is with you. #SpeakingOut — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 19, 2020

