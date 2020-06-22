The Undertaker Announces Retirement, WWE Fans Honour Deadman's Legendary Career

Undertaker: The Last Ride was supposed to be sneak-peek into Taker's personal life and an insight into his quickly fizzling career. While the documentary did explore The Undertaker's struggles during the past few years of his career, the final episode of the documentary took fans aback when the WWE legend announced his retirement. A statement like 'The Undertaker announces retirement' is something hardcore pro wrestling fans had anticipated in 2017 after his WrestleMania 33 defeat to Roman Reigns. That ended up being a false alarm. However, as it seems, after 30 years in the industry, the journey of WWE's one of the most well-worked personas is finally over.

Also Read | The Undertaker Adds Flair, Austin, Hogan, Andre The Giant To His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Undertaker announces retirement on The Last Ride Chapter 5

As mentioned earlier, Taker utilised the final episode of the documentary to drop the bomb on fans, who were just expecting to see what would be next for the future Hall of Famer after his Boneyard Match success against AJ Styles. As things stand, his match against The Phenomenal One will indeed be his final match in the WWE.

"Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said on The Last Ride Chapter 5. "I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer. There’s nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It’s really opened my eyes to the bigger picture.”

Also Read | The Undertaker Reveals How Vince McMahon Helped Him Through The Darkest Times

Undertaker announces retirement: WWE honours Taker's legendary career

WWE was quick to address the 'Undertaker retires' news as they posted a bunch of photos to their social media handles a tribute to Mark Calaway's (real name) career.

Also Read | The Undertaker Reveals Why He Never Had The Opportunity To Face Sting In The WWE Ring

Undertaker announces retirement: Undertaker retirement match

The Undertaker appeared way past his best in the final few matches of his career (if he really does retirement this time). Be it his tag-team action involving DX and Kane, or his one-off match against Goldberg. These were some of the subpar matches of his career. With the Boneyard Match, however, The Undertaker seemingly redeemed himself with one fine wrestling treat for the fans. A cinematic masterclass from WWE, AJ Styles and The Undertaker shined in the unusual match, allowing both performers to use the lighting and the set to his advantage. Taker, who repeatedly stated he wanted to leave the business on a high, did, in fact, bid farewell to the company after a stellar match at WrestleMania 36. The match was arguably the best of the two-night show.

Undertaker announces retirement: 'Thank You Undertaker' floods social media

Over 30 years of memories. Thank You @undertaker #TheLastRide it always had to be, another childhood hero heads off into the sunset! #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/sWJoirL752 — Derek Johnston (@AlwaysRangers) June 21, 2020

For nearly 30 years, The Undertaker has entertained us when we needed entertainment. Never went to another company. He stayed loyal to the WWE. If this is truly his last match then it was the best damn way to finish off a HoF career. #TheLastRide #thankyoutaker pic.twitter.com/gs7i3kdMjC — BIG DAWG (@ItzPHSavageWolf) June 21, 2020

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker riding off into the sunset



(edit by artbylng ig) pic.twitter.com/08m0jlKwY1 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 21, 2020

ICON.

A true icon that devoted his life to this business. #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker 🙏 https://t.co/TiqHD6Y3s8 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 21, 2020

5 days short of 33 years...



There are so many things I want to say about The Undertaker. He was the first wrestler that I could honestly say was my favorite. One thing for sure, wrestling would not be what it is today without The Undertaker. Nothing but #respect.#ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/nlWapWRmXz — Jason (@J_ManChan) June 21, 2020

Also Read | Undertaker Announces Retirement: WWE Legend Hints At Bringing Down Curtains On His Illustrious Career

(Image Credits: WWE Twitter Handle)