Vinesh Phogat Withdraws From National Camp Citing Health Risk, Decision Rankles WFI

Vinesh Phogat, 25, has pulled out of the upcoming national camp due to health safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Phogat is the only Indian woman wrestler who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The national camp for Olympic weight category wrestlers is scheduled to start from September 1 in Lucknow for women and in Sonepat for men.

Vinesh Phogat confirmed she is not comfortable travelling to Lucknow amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Phogat told PTI that she will be training with her coach Om Parkash, who keeps in regular touch with her personal coach Woller Akos over her weekly training routines. Phogat said that she "falls sick very easily" and has a "pretty sensitive" stomach." The 25-year-old reckons the lockdown guidelines in place at the Sports Authority of India centre in Lucknow would make her stay very uncomfortable. "In Lucknow, cases are rising but it’s safe in Haryana, so I am more comfortable here," she added.

Wrestling Federation of India unhappy with Vinesh Phogat's decision to pull out of training camp

SAI recently gave the green signal to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to hold national camps from next month. The women's camp will be held with 15 wrestlers including Pooja Dhanda, Divya Kakran, Olympic Bronze medallist Sakshi Malik.

Vinesh Phogat did hint she will likely get an exemption from Wrestling Federation of India to train alone in Haryana. WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, however, says the selection committee is extremely unhappy with the reasons given by the 25-year-old. Tomar said the committee is yet to decide if the exemption will be granted or not. "We are not running a shop for our benefit, the camp is for players and when they express such apprehensions, it’s a bit surprising," Tomar told PTI.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has also been granted an exemption to train independently at the Chhatrasal Stadium. Tomar says Phogat's request cannot be compared to that of Sushil Kumar. The WFI official pointed out to the fact that the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi has a huge facility for wrestlers to train; it is fully-equipped with a gym, world-class training mats and training partners. Vinod Tomar further raised doubts over the condition of the "akhada" Vinesh will be training in.

According to the protocols laid down by SAI, athletes, coaches and support staff participating in the month-long camp will be given mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival at the camp. They will be able to resume training only after a 14-day quarantine.

Vinesh came in 10th in the 48kg category at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She will be representing the nation in the 53kg category in Tokyo next year.

(Image Credits: Vinesh Phogat Instagram)