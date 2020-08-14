Geeta Phogat Gets Massive Support From Fellow Olympic Mothers To Compete At Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for 2012, Geeta Phogat is training to make her turn to the mat. The 31-year-old wrestler has claimed that she's aware her post-pregnancy return to the court will not be easy. However, Olympic medalists who have found themselves in a similar position have decided to go all-out to encourage the Dangal Queen.

Olympian mothers encourage Geeta Phogat to make post-pregnancy return at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

During an interview with ESPN, the 2010 Commonwealth Champion spoke about Olympic medallists supporting her plans to return. Phogat said that three-time Olympic medallist and mother of two Mariya Stadnik and London 2012 gold medalist Natalia Vorobyeva are among the athletes and mothers who have reached out to her to lend support.

During her interview, Phogat spoke about Stadnik, who texted her on Instagram. "She messaged me and said this would be a great journey,” Geeta Phogat told ESPN India. Phogat added that Stadnik told her not to worry, as her comeback would be 'stronger than ever". Mariya Stadnik gave birth to her children in 2010 and 2013 respectively. The Ukrainian wrestler went on the win two silver Olympic medals along with five World Championships.

Geeta Phogat on support from Natalia Vorobyeva

Phogat also spoke about Russia's Natalia Vorobyeva, who gave birth to her child in 2018. When she returned to the mat, the 29-year-old Russian wrestler won her second gold medal at the World Championship in 2019 at Nur-Sultan. Phogat revealed that Vorobyeva told her something similar to Stadnik. “Natalia told me the same thing - that after having a baby they felt they were physically and mentally stronger,” Phogat explained.

However, Geeta Phogat is aware that preparing to win an Olympic medal will not be easy. While talking about her training, Phogat revealed that though she knows the Tokyo Olympics is far away, there is actually a lot of work that needs to be done. Phogat, who is the first Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Olympics, gave birth to her son eight months ago. She added that she has lost 15kg, but will have to lose another 15 in the next couple of months. "I will have to bring up my fitness levels as well. So a lot of things have to change," Phogat said.

While she is aiming for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Phogat said she is targeting qualification for the next tournament in the next six months. As Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and junior world champion Sonam Malik are currently dominating the 62kg category in the country, Phogat will have to work rigorously to be able to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. “There will be a lot of younger girls too. I'll have to understand and deal with new techniques,” Geeta revealed. She added that when she returns, she knows people are going to have expectations and will want her to win wherever she goes.

(Image credits: Geeta Phogat Instagram)