Watch: After Red Bull And Haas, Williams Racing Unveils Car For 2023 F1 Season

Williams racing became the third Formula 1 team to reveal their new car for the upcoming 2023 F1 season on Monday. Haas F1 team was the first team to unveil their new car and livery for the fresh season on January 31. In the meantime, the reigning world champions Red Bull racing revealed their car on February 3.

The new Williams FW45 looked amazing in its gloss blue color with amazing positioning of sponsors like Duracell. With Moneygram coming in as their new sponsor Haas, on the other hand, sports a significantly different livery than what was seen last year. However, Red Bull had their traditional livery, in the colors they have been sporting for years now. Here’s a look at the liveries revealed by the F1 constructors so far.

Williams' F1 2023 challenger - FW45

Red Bull's F1 2023 challenger - RB19

Haas' F1 2023 challenger - VF23

When will the other F1 constructors unveil their new cars?

Alfa Romeo is all set to reveal their new look car for the 2023 season on February 7. All other teams in the grid for the 2023 season, including Mercedes and February, will reveal their cars from February 11 to February 17. Check out the confirmed launch dates for the remaining constructors.

Alfa Romeo- February 7

Alpha Tauri- February 11

Aston Martin- February 13

McLaren- February 13

Ferrari- February 14

Mercedes- February 15

Alpine- February 16

When will the F1 2023 season start?

The season kicks off with the pre-season testing 2023 at Sakhir from February 23 to 25. The new season will then officially kick off with the opening round in Bahrain from March 3 to 5. The 2023 season will feature races in 23 different venues, including Los Angeles. A total of six sprint races will be held this season after the sprint format was held during three race weekends in 2022.