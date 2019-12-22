When Conor McGregor And Ronda Rousey Gave An Epic Staredown In Intense Face-off

UFC fans were able to witness an intense face-off between two of the biggest names in MMA when Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were brought in for a Bud Light Team Challenge. The shoot saw Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey intensely walk towards each other before having an epic staredown. Rousey, however, was quick to break eye contact in what was a hilarious moment rather than a disappointing one. The pair were brought together alongside several other UFC fighters as part of a commercial for Bud Light Living.

Both Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor were the hottest commodities in the sport at the time. While McGregor was considered the King of the lightweight division, Rousey continued her dominance on Women’s Bantamweight scene where she remained undefeated until her two consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes respectively.

Conor McGregor’s message to Ronda Rousey on her UFC departure

The two had always shared respect for one another. Conor McGregor also had a message for Ronda Rousey when she left the UFC to transition into the world of professional wrestling. Conor McGregor called Ronda Rousey a pioneer of the game and stated that the former Women’s Bantamweight champion has overcome a lot of obstacles and faced big wins and big, big losses. McGregor added that she came through it and that it was great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in WWE. He further added that he knew she has been a big fan of WWE through all her life, and that it is great to see that happen.

Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey: What is next for former champions?

Both Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey have been on a hiatus from their respective sport for some time now. While Rousey is soon expected to make a comeback to the WWE, as per reports, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon January 18th as the UFC 246 headliner against Donald Cerrone.

