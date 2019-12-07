Jorge Masvidal Wooed By Amanda Nunes's Stunning First Round Knockout Win At UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal stunned the world by knocking out Ben Askren with a vicious knee nove within five seconds of their fight at UFC 239. Ben Askren, who was undefeated at the moment, tried to grapple out Jorge Masvidal from the very beginning but the ‘Gamebred’ outclassed him with the fastest knockout in UFC history. Well, there was one more knockout in the card that caught Jorge Masvidal’s attention and it is none other than Amanda Nunes’ victory against Holly Holm at the main event of UFC 239.

UFC: Jorge Masvidal reacts to Amanda Nunes’s knockout

Two-time champion Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight title by knocking out Holly Holm in the very first round off their fight at the UFC 239 main event. It literally shook the entire women’s division since Holly Holm was expected to put up a hard fight against Amanda Nunes. Well, the former champion started off great but Amanda Nunes found out a way to shut her down in the very initial round.

Apart from retaining her UFC gold, Amanda Nunes got to win Jorge Masvidal’s appraisal in her last fight against Holy Holm. Masvidal was being questioned by a reporter but the BMF had his eyes over Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm and no wonder, Masvidal’s reaction popped out like every other UFC fan. The American superstar claimed that his teammate (Amanda Nunes) is a 'beast' and UFC fans will solely agree to that. Take a look at Jorge Masvidal’s reaction for Amanda Nunes TKO victory.

"Wow, she's such a beast! I love her! She's an animal!"@GamebredFighter was all of us watching Amanda Nunes do her thing back at UFC 239 👊#UFC245 | December 14 | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/XdD25ucqI3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 6, 2019

UFC news: Amanda Nunes’ upcoming fight

After defeating almost every former women’s UFC champion, the Brazilian lioness is set to go against Germaine de Randamie in her upcoming fight at UFC 245. The classic re-match comes after six years of their first encounter at UFC Fight Night. Amanda Nunes knocked out Randamie in their first encounter and she is hoping to repeat the same in her upcoming bout.

