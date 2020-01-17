Watch Conor McGregor Visualize Knocking Out Jose Aldo At UFC 194 Before Actually Doing It

The big story behind Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo was the intense rivalry that they had shared throughout the buildup to their actual fight. They were originally set to square off at UFC 189, but the Brazilian striker was side-lined post an injury and eventually replaced by Chad Mendes. After a dominant showing over Mendes, Conor McGregor captured the junior belt. He set up a huge unification bout between the two rivals at UFC 194.

While Jose Aldo was an established featherweight at the time, Conor McGregor was on his way to becoming the next big thing in MMA. The outcome of their undisputed clash was the beginning of the Conor McGregor era.

Conor McGregor visualizes his UFC 194 finish of Jose Aldo

After clocking thousands of miles in air time to promote the main event, Conor McGregor was able to KO Jose Aldo in under 13 seconds. He handed him his first defeat in 10 years. His match against Aldo also helped cement his legacy as one of the best strikers in MMA. A video footage from ESPN MMA reveals that the Irishman had already visualized the finishing sequence in the locker room prior to their actual showdown. Take a look at it here:

Moments before knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194, @TheNotoriousMMA visualized the finishing sequence in the locker room 🤯



Order #UFC246 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/gjIiCWQJ15 pic.twitter.com/E8h1FkhqMI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2020

McGregor vs Cerrone: Will Cowboy pull an upset over the Irishman at UFC 246?

While McGregor's UFC 194 victory remains the fastest KO in UFC title history, Conor McGregor will now step up to the plate at UFC 246 to take on Donald Cerrone in his UFC comeback. to regain his credibility in the UFC. Since the Irishman has been away from the sport for a while now, there are many experts who believe that Cowboy may be able to pull off a victory.

Image credits: Instagram | Conor McGregor