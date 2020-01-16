The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Khabib Nurmagomedov Mellows 'trash Talker' Conor McGregor Ahead Of UFC 246 Comeback

other sports

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone is going to take place from T-Mobile Arena on January 18 at the main event of UFC 246. Know how things have changed for Conor.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khabib Nurmagomedov

The recent press conference for UFC 246 brought down a different side of Conor McGregor and it was quite surprising for some of his fans since the Irishman chose to stay away from the war of words with his rival Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Conor McGregor is regarded as one of the best trash talkers in the history of MMA, who has buried almost all his opponents with brutal words. The shining superstar of UFC keeps no boundaries while talking about his rivals and it has often invited some unwanted problems for him. However, the press conference for UFC 246 was slightly different. Both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone showed mutual respect for each other and a lot of fans believe that it is Khabib Nurmagomedov who made Conor McGregor humble.

Also Read | UFC: Conor McGregor Accepts Things Got 'personal' With Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 246: Did Khabib Nurmagomedov humble Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor faced lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the main event of UFC 229 in 2018. No wonder, the Irishman assaulted Khabib by talking about his culture, race, religion and family throughout the build-up of the fight. Khabib, who is very much concerned about his religious principles, took the fight personally and thrashed McGregor inside the Octagon. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also said that he would make Conor McGregor humble after beating him inside the octagon. Well, after a humiliating defeat against Khabib, McGregor chose to stay out of the sport for over a year. He is finally back in action with UFC 246 but his recent behaviour at UFC 246 press conference showed a completely different side of him.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Has A Priceless Reaction To Conor McGregor’s Brutal KO Of Jose Aldo

According to UFC President Dana White, if McGregor manages to win against the 'Cowboy', he would be entitled for a re-match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the lightweight champion has shown zero interest over McGregor and said that Conor should win at least ten fights in a row to earn another title shot at 155 lbs. Well, Conor McGregor believes that Khabib is scared and he is running away.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares An Incredible View Of His Home City Dagestan

Also Read | UFC: Georges St-Pierre's Head Coach Hints At Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES