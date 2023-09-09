WATCH: Hyderabad crowd erupts as John Cena makes EPIC entry in WWE Superstar Spectacle

Friday, September 8, 2023, turned out to be very special for WWE fans in India. After 6 years a WWE event, in the form of Superstar Spectacle took place in India. This time the biggest of the names made their way and did what they do best in front of a packed crowd in Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium.

3 things you need to know

WWE Superstar Spectacle held in India in Hyderabad

Supertsars like Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, etc. were a part of the event

John Cena was at the main event of the show

John Cena gets rousing reception as he makes his way to the ring

After years of waiting, WWE fans in India finally got to chant the names of their favourite superstars. The atmosphere was buzzing and some 5000 enthusiasts screamed at their loudest pitch to showcase their passion for the finest sports entertainment that has ever come into existence. From Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, everybody received a deafening cheer from the fans present at the Gachibowli stadium. Moreover, when the ever-famous music of perhaps the most followed superstar in the world, John Cena rang, the roof blew up. Here's a proof of that.

It was John Cena's second visit to India. Before this, he came in 2006 for a goodwill show and after that, this was the Leader of Cenation's second time in India and the first time fighting in the squared circle. At the event, he teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and took on The Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci).

What else happened at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India?

As some of the most fervent WWE fans were gathered at the facility, the loud cheering never stopped and moreover, fans were relatively aware of what is going in the fight scene. Thus, chants of CM Punk were echoed. To give the fans a good time, Drew McIntyre combined with Indus Sher to shake a leg on the Oscar-winning score "Natu Natu" inside the 4-sided ring.