Nate Diaz Takes A Jibe At Conor McGregor After Mike Tyson Praise; 'Took Him In..8 Minutes'

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are two of the hot heads that left the MMA enthusiasts on their feet through their in-ring scuffles. The two headlined UFC 196 and UFC 202, and both have a victory over each other. While the third encounter between the Lightweights may or may not take place, but it seems the bad blood between them will forever remain ingrained.

Recently boxing legend Mike Tyson praised Conor McGregor for his boxing stint against Floyd Mayweather and said that his performance against the "greatest fighter" was commendable.

“Conor McGregor never really had a boxing match in his life right? Never really had a boxing match. He went ten rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing.”

“He went ten rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 100 years. People just wanna see the black guy beat the white guy, but look what he had to fight against. Look what he did when he fought against it.”

Nate Diaz, who apparently took notice of Tyson's statement rubbished the praise he heaped on McGregor and in turn highlighted his victory over the Notorious. Diaz took to social media and posted the clip of Tyson praising the Irishman, however, with the clip he also left his remark on the words said by the Iron Mike. Diaz wrote, "I took him all the way out in about 8 minutes right before that what does that tell you finishedDead @miketyson @floydmayweather @thenotoriousmma."

While Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor made the MMA fraternity a testament to their intense rivalry, the fans are eager to see them again, but with Nate Diaz out of the UFC scene and Conor McGregor largely inconsistent with his appearances it may be unlikely that McGregor vs Diaz 3 would take place. However, if it materializes someday the PPV buys record most certainly will break.

When will Conor McGregor return to UFC?

Recently UFC president Dana White announced that Conor McGregor will make his much-anticipated return to the Octagon later this year, against Michael Chandler. The two will first face each other as the coaches of TUF 31, and then they will take on each other. According to the assertions drawn and shared by fans on Social Media, McGregor's fight will not take place before August. What is the basis of this claim? As per the latest update, UFC's first champ-champ is yet to register himself back in the USADA pool. And it is a rule that to fight in the UFC an individual must spend at least 6 months in the testing pool. So, if McGregor enters the pool now, then he will become eligible in August. However, this does not indicate that the fight will happen in August. It may go further, but since it will take place in 2023 then with certainty it can be stated that Conor McGregor will greet the UFC ring at some point during the last quarter of 2023.