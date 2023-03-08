WWE Veteran Reacts As Logan Paul Knocks Out Seth Rollins On WWE Raw; 'What Is Going On?'

While Logan Paul landing "one lucky punch" to knock Seth Rollins out cold in the ring on WWE Raw on March 6 shocked fans all over the world, according to a WWE veteran, the segment was flaw oriented. As per Vince Rusoo, the contest didn't make sense on one attribute.

"So the babyface Rollins tells Logan Paul you're the scum of the earth, coward, troll, fraud, human dumpster fire. And then the heel knocks the babyface out cold after saying that. What?! Isn't the heel supposed to be saying that and then the babyface is supposed to knock him out cold? What is going on?"

Watch what happened on WWE Raw

Following the punch, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins are set to meet at WrestleMania 39. The rivalry would pick more volume in the coming weeks. Hence, there's a lot to look forward to as the WWE action will continue.

