Last Updated:

WWE Veteran Reacts As Logan Paul Knocks Out Seth Rollins On WWE Raw; 'What Is Going On?'

Logan Paul landing "one lucky punch" to knock Seth Rollins out cold in the ring on WWE Raw March 6 didn't go well with a WWE veteran.

Written By
Prateek Arya
WWE

Image: wweindia/twitter


While Logan Paul landing "one lucky punch" to knock Seth Rollins out cold in the ring on WWE Raw on March 6 shocked fans all over the world, according to a WWE veteran, the segment was flaw oriented. As per Vince Rusoo, the contest didn't make sense on one attribute. 

"So the babyface Rollins tells Logan Paul you're the scum of the earth, coward, troll, fraud, human dumpster fire. And then the heel knocks the babyface out cold after saying that. What?! Isn't the heel supposed to be saying that and then the babyface is supposed to knock him out cold? What is going on?"

Watch what happened on WWE Raw

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Following the punch, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins are set to meet at WrestleMania 39. The rivalry would pick more volume in the coming weeks. Hence, there's a lot to look forward to as the WWE action will continue.  

WWE Monday Night RAW: Full Results for March 6 episode

  • Kevin Owens defeated Solo Siko by disqualification
  • Bianca Belair defeated Carmella
  • Logan Paul knocked out Seth Rollins
  • Omos defeated Dolph Ziggler in less than a minute
  • Finn Balor defeated Johnny Gargano 
  • Nikki Cross defeated Piper Niven
  • John Cena confirmed WrestleMania 39 match against Austin Theory
  • Chad Gable defeated Baron Corbin
  • Sami Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso by pinfall
COMMENT