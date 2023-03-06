Dana White Reveals Violence Almost Broke Out When Conor McGregor And Michael Chandler Met

While it has already been announced that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will meet inside the Octagon for a Lightweight encounter at the end of the year, UFC president Dana White reveals violence was about to break out between the fighters earlier than the potential fight. The fighters will coach at the forthcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), and during the filling event of the show, the two met and almost took each other out. "They do not like each other now," says White when asked what happened when Conor and Chandler met during the filing of TUF.

"Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you will see on the show and they do not like each other now," White said at the UFC 285 press conference. "I don't look at stuff that's good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn't happen. I'm getting old boys, I'm getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the old days, but yeah, not good. A lot of (explicit) went down on Friday," he said of the incident.

Conor McGregor Return Date

According to the assertions drawn and shared by fans on Social Media, McGregor's fight will not take place before August. What is the basis of this claim? As per the latest update, UFC's first champ-champ is yet to register himself back in the USADA pool. And it is a rule that to fight in the UFC an individual must spend at least 6 months in the testing pool. So, if McGregor enters the pool now, then he will become eligible in August. However, this does not indicate that the fight will happen in August. It may go further, but since it will take place in 2023 then with certainty it can be stated that Conor McGregor will greet the UFC ring at some point during the last quarter of 2023.

Given the way he had to leave the Octagon last time, fans are seemingly waiting for the Notorious one to come back and showcase his best. Moreover, having set up an image to deliver the best trash talk in the official pressers before the event, it would be a spectacle for the UFC fans to see what Conor McGregor brings to his mic game this time. All this would happen but the waiting period is long.