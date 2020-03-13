Weili Zhang Recalls Stirring Moment Where Joanna Jedrzejczyk Cried A Lot In The Hospital

Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk showcased an incredible fight at UFC 248 which, for many, had the calibre to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. For 20 minutes, both fighters were in peak form as they kept on throwing brutal punches, kicks and many more at each other. The fight impressed many as it’s being hailed as one of the greatest bouts in the history of women's combat sports.

The fight was so brutal that the two were taken to the hospital right after the match. Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a hematoma on her forehead, while Weili Zhang had swelling near her eye. Recently, a video went viral on YouTube, where the Strawweight Champion was seen talking about the time she spent with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the hospital.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk injury: Weili Zhang says Joanna Jedrzejczyk cried for hours

Weili Zhang said that she reached the hospital right after Joanna Jedrzejczyk where the two met each other. She said she was given the bed next to Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but there was a curtain in between. Weili Zhang then revealed that she heard Joanna Jedrzejczyk cry which saddened her. She added that Jedrzejczyk cried for hours while covering her face.

Weili Zhang wanted to comfort Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but because of the language barrier, she was unable to. She said she was able to say only a few words to Jedrzejczyk like, 'good job, you did very well and you are very good’. Despite that, Joanna Jedrzejczyk kept on crying.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk injury: Weili Zhang praises Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang said that she felt very bad to Jedrzejczyk, even though Joanna Jedrzejczyk was a tad disrespectful to her in the past. She said the next day she went to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and the two had a little chat. Joanna Jedrzejczyk asked Zhang to defend the title. She said, "In the future, it is going to be hard, but fight back". Joanna then said that she is going to keep an eye on Weili Zhang.

“When she (Jedrzejczyk) left, she told me this and I was particularly moved, she said: ‘Keep defending and I will watch you. It will get harder and harder.' I almost shed tears. At that time, I felt a warrior should be like this,” said Weili Zhang.

