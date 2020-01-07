MLB Trade Rumours: Ex-Cubs Manager Says There Is 'no Way' Cubs Are Trading Javy Baez

The Major League Baseball (MLB) off-season has been busy with many blockbuster trades being completed by the franchises in bid to improve their rosters, heading into the 2020 season. However, the Chicago Cubs are an exception to this fact and it remains to be seen if the Cubs will trade one of their younger stars to bring in more cash and other new prospects as well. The main trade interest as far as the Cubs are concerned have been linked with their star players Javy Baez and Kris Bryant.

Also Read: MLB's Weirdest Trade Throwback To Two Top Yankees Pitchers Swapping Their Wives In 1972

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: 5 Best Remaining Free Agents Who Are Likely To Fetch Big Bucks

MLB trade rumours: Kris Bryant's future with the Chicago Cubs depends on grievance case

Kris Bryant’s future has been up in the air since the off-season started, but nothing has materialised so far despite the Nationals showing keen interest in bringing the player on board. A primary for it is because of Bryant’s grievance case.

If Bryant wins, he is eligible for free agency after 2020, while him losing would mean that he will be contracted for another 2 years. That would mean a significant change in his bargaining power and hence talks have stalled.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Rangers Chase Ozuna, Braves Contemplate Donaldson Reunion

MLB trade rumours: Cubs won't trade Javy Baez according to former GM

Speaking to NBC Sport, a former Cubs general manager called Jim Hendry said that the Cubs wouldn’t trade Javy Baez in the off-season, despite the club being considerably above the luxury tax cut-off. He further added that trading Baez would be risky considering the bad press the Cubs are being associated with in the past 18 months.

He flatly said that the Cubs wouldn’t do that as Javy Baez is their No.1 player and the ‘El Mago’ is someone who connects with kids. Javy Baez is a year younger to Kris Bryant and has two years on his contract. Unlike Bryant, Baez has the potential to get better and has been in great form for the past two seasons.

Also Read: MLB: Gio Gonzalez Adds To Chicago White Sox's Rotation After Signing $5 Million Deal