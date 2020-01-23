UFC 246's Illegal Streamer Shuts Down Shop After Getting Embarrassing Messages

Conor McGregor’s massive return at UFC 246 grabbed the entire world’s attention. People did everything they could to watch it live. While a lot of legal broadcasters were streaming the fight live, some people walked the other way. UFC 246's ‘Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone’ fight was live-streamed by a user. However, he had to shut it down after a humiliating and threating message appeared on the screen. That said, a part of the text got hidden due to the UFC 246 poster.

UFC 246: Illegal stream faces humiliating message on the screen

Skarrs World’s Twitch account was streaming UFC 246 illegally. Suddenly, a personal text popped up on the screen and it distracted people's attention for obvious reasons. The message read, "Denzel pressed charges on you so if you come around you're getting until court day, give your uncle the house key now I'm coming to pick."

Despite those messages, the illegal streaming account remains active. However, the UFC 246 illegal streaming was taken down after the text. Twitch users posted the clip to LivestreamFail subreddit multiple times and it crossed 100,000 views.

According to the community guidelines of Twitch, one must respect all applicable local, national and international laws. However, this is not the first time that a user has been caught for illegally streaming a UFC fight. In 2017, Gamer AJ Lester pretended to play a video game while illegally streaming the entire UFC 218.

Conor McGregor announced his return as a king after knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round.

