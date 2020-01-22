Experience Conor McGregor's 40-second KO Against Donald Cerrone At UFC 246 In Slow Motion

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated UFC return could not have been better. He knocked out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round. The entire world had their eyes upon the main event of UFC 246. Conor McGregor ended the night within a blink of an eye. No wonder, a lot of fans were surprised as they expected a five-round battle. UFC recently revealed a video in which Conor McGregor’s brutal assault over Donald Cerrone has been slowed down. Take a look.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor’s 40 second KO in slow motion

While most of the wins came by submission and split decision, Conor McGregor was the only one to land a knockout victory from the main card. It was definitely not a usual KO as Conor applied multiple shoulder butts to break Cowboy’s nose. After that, he landed a kick on his face. Once Donald Cerrone started to twitch, Conor McGregor wasted no time and knocked him out with devastating blows. Experience Conor McGregor’s 40-second knockout victory against Donald Cerrone in slow motion.

What’s next for McGregor?

After a stunning comeback at UFC 246, Conor McGregor is open for a lot of opponents. In the post-fight press conference, the Irish said that he is ready to go against Nate Diaz for a third time while BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal is also on his radar. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has also expressed his interest over the 155 lbs strap. The former lightweight champion believes that ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ will not come to fruition. If one of them pulls out from the card, Conor McGregor is ready to slide in.

