What Happened To Drew Brees Face? All Details About The Famous NFL Star's Face Scar

While the New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the game, his face scar has been a topic of discussion for years. While it is known that the scar is a birthmark, newer fans remain unaware about the Drew Brees facial scar. Here is how the Super Bowl XLIV star got his mark, and why was it not surgically removed.

What happened to Drew Brees face? How did Drew Brees get his scar?

For a long time, people assumed that Brees' face scar was actually an old injury. However, during an old interview with CNN, Brees revealed that it was a bookmark, and how – over the years – he was bullied for having it. He revealed that people often told him to wipe it off his face, giving him all kinds of nicknames.

Drew Brees face surgery will take place? What is on Drew Brees face?

"People called me Spot," Brees said. "I think they were trying to be malicious". The 41-year-old added that people were maybe trying to be hurtful, while he tried to brush it off. He revealed how his mother told him it was where an angel kissed him, and which he how he "compartmentalized" and tried to used it as "motivation'.

In his book (Coming Back Stronger), Brees spoke about never even thinking about plastic surgery. "It set me apart from everyone else. ... Now it's just a part of who I am," he wrote, speaking of how he sees it as something that makes his unique and special. He added that he would not consider cutting off his arm or his birthmark.

Brees was apparently born with a mole, which the doctor then diagnosed as harmless. While they considered removing it when he was older, they decided against it.

Brees – who is expected to retire after the current NFL season – won't be doing so without another epic showdown between him and Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Next weekend, the Saints (seeded No. 2), will face the fifth-seeded Bucs for a playoff game after the former's 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears. The game is scheduled on Sunday, January 17, 6:40 PM EST (January 18, 5:10 AM IST) at the Saints home Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

#Saints QB Drew Brees is no longer at his peak and will reportedly retire once this playoff run ends, but let's not forget how deadly he has been in his career.



He has 24 more 300+ yard passing games than the next player. pic.twitter.com/xiaqReL9j6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

(Image credits: AP)