What Happened To Kenyan Drake? Injury Update On Cardinals Running Back

On Sunday night, the Arizona Cardinals mounted an upset to beat the high-flying Seattle Seahawks 37-34 in overtime. While the previously unbeaten Seahawks were leading, Zane Gonzalez's 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in OT lifted the Cardinals to victory. However, while the Cardinals won the Week 7 clash, both Kenyan Drake and Isaiah Irving injured themselves during the win.

Also read | Antonio Brown Bucs contract has max value of $2.5 million; $1 million base salary

What happened to Kenyan Drake? Kenyan Drake ankle injury update

Another injury. This time to Kenyan Drake on the 4th and 1. And Ryan Neal is hurt too.



Demolish this stadium. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 26, 2020

During the game, ESPN's John Weinfuss reported that Drake was carted off the field during the fourth quarter. Drake hurt himself while converting on a fourth-and-one play and needed to be helped to the sideline. He was soon taken to the locker room. Before his injury, Drake had 14 carries for 34 yards in the game along with one seven-yard catch on two targets.

Also read | Herbert leads Chargers to 39-29 victory over Jaguars

Kenyan Drake injury update

X-rays on Cardinals’ RB Kenyan Drake’s ankle at the stadium last night were negative, per source, but he will have an MRI today to determine extent of injury and how much time he could miss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on Drake's situation this week. The running back's X-rays came back negative after the game ended. However, there will be an MRI "to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he could miss". Reports add that he could end up missing one or two games before making his return.

Also read | Cardinals injury: Cardinals linebacker carted off the field after injury during Cardinals vs Seahawks

Cardinals injury list: Isaiah Irving's freak injury

#54 Isaiah Irving will not return (neck). — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2020

During the game, the 26-year-old linebacker suffered a neck injury while blocking a potential kick. He ended up hitting Travis Homer, after which a board was brought to stabilize the player before he was carted off the field. As of now, there is no official update on Irving's injury.

The next game for the Arizona Cardinals is scheduled against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 8, 5:25 pm EST (Monday, November 9, 2:55 am IST) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. While Irving's injury could be serious, Drake could recover in time for the next game.

Also read | NFL week 7 scores and highlights: Cardinals vs Seahawks results

(Image credits: Kenyan Drake Instagram)