What Time Does Tiger Slam Air On Golf channel? Tiger Slam Schedule, Live Streaming Details

Golfing fans will be in for some entertainment this weekend due to the release of the Tiger Woods Tiger Slam documentary airing this Sunday on the Golf channel. Fans on social media were eager to know the answer to 'What time does Tiger Slam air on Golf channel?' to enjoy some sporting action amid the coronavirus lockdown. Here are the details for the Tiger Woods Tiger Slam film live streaming and the Tiger Slam timing of airing on the Golf channel.

ALSO READ: Indian Golfers Jeev, Kapur Will Miss Cancelled US Open Qualifiers

What time does Tiger Slam air on Golf channel? Tiger Woods Tiger slam documentary

The Tiger Woods Tiger Slam film has been the talk of the town amid the resumption of pro golfing last week. In a career filled to the brim with accolades, the Tiger Woods documentary will brush upon the golfing great's remarkable journey of winning four major championships during a 10-month period dating between June 2000 till April 2001. In detail, the Tiger Slam film will cover the 44-year-old Woods' incredible triumphs at the 2000 US Open, the 2000 Open Championship, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters Tournament. Over the course of his career, Tiger Woods has racked up 15 major championships under his belt so far and the Tiger Slam documentary will provide an insight into the personal life of the golfing legend along with the journey of winning the four major championships.

Even 20 years after its start, people are still talking about the #TigerSlam 🐅@WillGrayGC breaks down some of Tiger's most impressive stats: https://t.co/7BBFxeauqM pic.twitter.com/EHzNWxgkeH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 21, 2020

ALSO READ: When Tom Brady And Michael Jordan Teamed Up To Win Charity Golf Tournament In 2006: Watch

What time does Tiger Slam air on Golf channel? Tiger Slam film live streaming details

The Tiger Slam documentary will also involve people that were close to Tiger Woods during his extraordinary run of picking up four major trophies including caddie Steve Williams and swing instructor Butch Harmon. Fans can catch the Tiger Slam film live streaming on the Golfchannel.com or Golf Channel app. The Golf Channel will broadcast the Tiger Woods film on TV.

"The Tiger is in attacking mode." 🐅



After winning the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 shots, Tiger Woods was a 2-1 favorite to win The Open.



Watch Tiger Slam presented by @usbank Sunday, May 24 at 8 pm ET on GOLF. pic.twitter.com/nadhksVk40 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 16, 2020

Wayne Rooney Plans To Build A Golf Course On His 120-acre £20m Estate In Cheshire

What time does Tiger Slam air on Golf channel? Tiger Slam timing, Tiger Slam schedule

A number of fans posed the question 'What time does Tiger Slam air on Golf channel'?. The Tiger Slam film will release on Sunday, May 24 at 8 pm ET. The Tiger Slam film will offer a detailed retrospection of the four consecutive major Championship victories for Tiger Woods. The film will also knit together a few highlights and some unseen footage from the American great's illustrious career that continues to thrill golf fans.

ALSO READ: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Trade Final Blows Before Charity Golf Showdown On Sunday