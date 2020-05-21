Wayne Rooney Plans To Build A Golf Course On His 120-acre £20m Estate In Cheshire

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney is reportedly planning to build a golf course in the Rooney estate in Cheshire. The Wayne Rooney house in Cheshire is currently in the works and is expected to be ready next year. The Rooney estate in Cheshire already boasts of a football pitch in the 120-acre grounds and the Rooney golf course will add to the luxury of the mansion.

Wayne Rooney golf course: Manchester United legend plans to build a gold course in the Rooney estate

According to The Sun, 'golf mad' Wayne Rooney plans to build a golf course on the 120-acre Rooney estate. A source told the daily that the Rooney estate currently has a little putting area, and the Manchester United legend and his son enjoy a game of golf. The source adds that the former England international wants the Wayne Rooney house to have a couple of full-length holes with bunkers, water features, and buggies to make it a paradise for golf lovers. The source added that the former Everton striker has given free rein to the designers and the gardeners to design the golf course at the Wayne Rooney house, with lots of space to play with.

Wayne Rooney house: Manchester United legend granted permission to park tractor in new Rooney estate

Last month, the Cheshire East Council granted permission to build a shed for a tractor in the Wayne Rooney estate which caused problems in the local area since the former England international submitted plans to convert the series of farm buildings in July 2018. The Wayne Rooney estate features a football pitch, allowing the Derby County player-coach to practice his skills in the sanctity of his own home and comes with 40 acres of its own ground. Rooney reportedly splashed out £4 million ($5 million) for a property designer in order to construct the swanky Wayne Rooney mansion with the pitch also having changing rooms.

Wayne Rooney house: Wayne Rooney net worth

Wayne Rooney was one of the highest-paid footballers during his time at Manchester United. According to therichest.com, the Wayne Rooney net worth figure stands at a mammoth £128 million ($160 million). Rooney was reportedly paid a basic wage of £250,000 ($312,625) a week at Manchester United that rose to £300,000 ($375,000) when the value of his commercial rights was accounted for. His wages at Everton were reportedly at £150,000 ($187,575) while DC United paid him £55,000 ($70,000) a week according to the MLS Player's Association. According to The Sun, Rooney will earn a similar fee at Derby County.

(Image courtesy: Zenpix, The Mega Agency)