When Conor McGregor Decided To Play A Character For 'Call Of Duty - Infinity Warfare'

Conor McGregor has made himself into a global superstar. The Irishman made his UFC debut in 2013. Since then, he has been the biggest face of the promotion. Despite having a bad run in 2017 and 2018, Conor McGregor is still one of the top-rated celebrities of UFC. McGregor has a whole different kind of aura and his popularity is not just restricted to the sport of MMA. In 2016, Conor McGregor enjoyed one of the biggest successes of his career. He became the first UFC fighter to become a two-division champion. No wonder, the Irish became a household name after that. ‘Call of Duty’ even decided to bring his character into their video game.

When Conor McGregor became a ‘Call of Duty’ character in 2016

After demolishing Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap, Conor McGregor turned his attention towards the ‘video game community’. The former two-division champion agreed to play a character for Call of Duty - Infinity Warfare in 2016. Conor McGregor played the role of a marine in the game. He had to perform a lot of action stunts. In one of those scenes, the Irish had to mourn over a fallen soldier and it was quite challenging for him. According to McGregor, he is a strong and emotional person. Take a look at Conor McGregor delivering his opinion on his video game stint.

Conor McGregor’s UFC status

‘The Notorious’ made a spectacular comeback by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round at UFC 246. After a year-long exile, Conor McGregor is finally back into the mix. He has plenty of new opponents on the line. Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, Stephen Thompson and almost every other fighter wants to face Conor McGregor next. However, the ‘Mystic Mac’ is yet to make his call. He wants to announce his next bout officially.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of UFC on Fox and Call of Duty-Infinite Warfare)