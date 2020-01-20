Conor McGregor Gets A Hug From Cerrone's Grandmother Post Match, Netizens Overwhelmed

With Conor McGregor defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246, a picture of Cerrone's grandmother hugging McGregor has gone viral. According to reports, after the match, McGregor shook hands and hugged Cerrone and then went on to hug his opponent's grandmother. The Irish fighter defeated Cerrone in a matter of 40 seconds at the T-mobile UFC arena located in Las Vegas.

A hug from Cerrone's grandmother prompts heartwarming reactions

Watching Cowboy’s grandma and Conor hug just restored my faith in humanity. That was some beautiful stuff right there. ♥️ #UFC246 — HilaryKennedy (@HilaryKennedy) January 19, 2020

... strengthening his MIND, HEART, and SOUL.@Cowboycerrone was a worthy appointment — so much RESPECT and so CLASSY in victory of #Conor to go hug Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone sincerely afterward, and Cerrone's grandmother, who raised him. — Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) January 19, 2020

It's SO good to see this side of @TheNotoriousMMA once again. The rivalry is fun and all, and it made him a a tonof money, but in the end, #respect, #love and #Competition is all that matters.



Good to have him back! #McGregorVsCowboy #UFC246 — WhatDoIKnow (@WhatDo_I_Know) January 19, 2020

This is the kind of respect we need in the sport..yes, after all the trash talk, the mind games and the banter, we need fighters to recognise the fact that they are putting their lives on the line for the sake of our entertainment

Classy from @TheNotoriousMMA.👏👏 — Lutalo Andrew (@andrew_lutalo) January 19, 2020

Love this! So much smack talk and hate these days... it's nice to see good sportsmanship. How awesome to have her as your Gran???? — Magic mirror, on the wall... (@duchessangi) January 19, 2020

Magnificent.

Great to see him practice humility in victory,

and respect to his fellow combatants.

This is legacy stuff — Adam Roberts (@AdamRob86887922) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) unloaded a power-packed night for MMA fans with their first PPV of the year - UFC 246. It was headlined by the Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone fight. The T-Mobile Arena experienced an energetic crowd with the presence of celebrities like Tom Brady, Tommy Chong, Jeremy Renner, Tyson Fury, Ludacris, Nick Carter, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. Conor McGregor stunned the world by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round.

After knocking out Donald Cerrone, the former two-division champion has plenty of options before him. Jorge Masvidal is looking for a potential fight against Conor McGregor at 170 lbs. Justin Gaetheje is also ready to welcome McGregor in the lightweight division. However, Conor McGregor stunned the entire MMA community by calling out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight at the post-fight press conference of UFC 246.

