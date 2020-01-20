The Debate
Conor McGregor Gets A Hug From Cerrone's Grandmother Post Match, Netizens Overwhelmed

other sports

With Conor McGregor defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246, a picture of Cerrone's grandmother hugging McGregor has gone viral on the internet.

Conor McGregor

With Conor McGregor defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246, a picture of Cerrone's grandmother hugging McGregor has gone viral. According to reports, after the match, McGregor shook hands and hugged Cerrone and then went on to hug his opponent's grandmother. The Irish fighter defeated Cerrone in a matter of 40 seconds at the T-mobile UFC arena located in Las Vegas.

A hug from Cerrone's grandmother prompts heartwarming reactions

 

 

 

 

 

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) unloaded a power-packed night for MMA fans with their first PPV of the year - UFC 246. It was headlined by the Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone fight. The T-Mobile Arena experienced an energetic crowd with the presence of celebrities like Tom Brady, Tommy Chong, Jeremy Renner, Tyson Fury, Ludacris, Nick Carter, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. Conor McGregor stunned the world by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round.

After knocking out Donald Cerrone, the former two-division champion has plenty of options before him. Jorge Masvidal is looking for a potential fight against Conor McGregor at 170 lbs. Justin Gaetheje is also ready to welcome McGregor in the lightweight division. However, Conor McGregor stunned the entire MMA community by calling out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight at the post-fight press conference of UFC 246.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on

