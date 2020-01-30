When Conor McGregor Sported CR7 Merchandise During His UFC Fight In 2014

Conor McGregor is currently one of the biggest names in the sports community. The Irish superstar holds major star power behind him. Definitely, Conor McGregor’s rise to success has been an incredible story. The 31-year-old made his UFC debut in 2013 and he has been the prime face for the promotion since then.

Apart from his fighting skills, Conor McGregor is also regarded for his ability to entertain the audience. That includes his behaviour in press conferences, weigh-ins and other massive events. Conor McGregor manages to grab everyone's attention all the time and the Irish superstar enjoys doing so. During his weigh-in with Diego Brandao, the ‘Notorious One’ sported a CR7 underwear. Yes, you read it right. It managed to catch everyone’s eyeballs including Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

UFC: Conor McGregor wore CR7 underwear in 2014

It was McGregor’s first main event fight for UFC. The Irish superstar grabbed everyone’s attention by sporting Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 underwear during the official weigh-in for UFC Fight Night ‘McGregor vs Brandao’. A young McGregor stripped his clothes before flaunting his CR7 underwear. He went on to deliver the ‘Notorious Scream’ at the weigh-in. Take a look.

Cristiano Ronaldo noticed it and he decided to meet Conor McGregor after that. While Conor was yet to become the global superstar that he is today, Cristiano Ronaldo made a great gesture by paying a visit to the Irishman’s gym. The duo were spotted together in a friendly conversation before stepping inside the octagon.

However, it was not for a fight. Conor McGregor left the octagon with Cristiano Ronaldo after clicking a bunch of photographs. Take a look at the Conor McGregor vs Cristiano Ronaldo match that impressed the entire sports community.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of MMA fighting and UFC.com)