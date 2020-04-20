When Cristiano Ronaldo Surprised Conor McGregor With A Visit To His Vegas Gym: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the entire universe inclusive of Conor McGregor after he made a surprise visit to Conor McGregor’s gym in Las Vegas, back in 2016. Things were starkly different back then as Cristiano Ronaldo was a Real Madrid player and Conor McGregor was enjoying a successful spell in the lightweight division of UFC. McGregor, who had just dethroned Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 was at the peak of his success when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to meet up with him at a gym in Las Vegas. Here’s a throwback to the priceless moment between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

UFC: When Cristiano Ronaldo surprised Conor McGregor by visiting his gym in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor headed towards his gym along with wife Dee Devil, but the UFC champion had no idea who he was going to run into at the gym. Conor McGregor had earlier expressed his love and respect for Cristiano Ronaldo. During the official weigh-ins of UFC Fight Night 46 ‘McGregor vs Brando’, ‘The Notorious’ sported CR7 underwear. He was yet to be a global superstar at that point of time but Cristiano Ronaldo did not miss the incident. Two years later, after Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise in UFC, the Portuguese footballer finally met him in an MMA training session.

After finishing his first session of training with Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor met up with Cristiano Ronaldo and the duo shared a friendly moment as they went on to laugh and share some friendly words amongst each other. However, Cristiano Ronaldo ended the day by stepping inside the octagon with Conor McGregor. Though just a mere photo session, Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo gifted a priceless moment to their fans by stepping inside the same octagon in Las Vegas four years ago.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)