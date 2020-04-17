Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Love For Watching Jorge Masvidal Fight Inside UFC Octagon

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is seemingly an avid UFC fan, as he is a regular face at live UFC events and often makes appearances in various MMA interviews. Shaquille O’Neal has been following the sport over the years and has recently named the fighter who has caught his attention in recent times. According to the Lakers Legend, BMF Jorge Masvidal is one of the most interesting fighters in UFC and he proved the NBA Hall of Famer wrong when Shaquille O’Neal saw him inside the octagon for the first time.

UFC: Shaquille O’Neal heaps praise Jorge Masvidal

During his interaction with ESPN, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that when he first saw Jorge Masvidal, the BMF didn’t seem intimidating. However, when he saw Jorge Masvidal inside the octagon, Shaquille O'Neal claims that his opinion took a completely different turn. According to Shaquille O’ Neal, Jorge Masvidal is one of the best fighters on the current UFC roster and he wants to see him rise in the next couple of years.

Jorge Masvidal stats

Though the American is a veteran of the sport who has been competing in the UFC for several years, his rise to prominence came in 2019 as Jorge Masvidal went on to unleash three knockout victories in a single year. After knocking out Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 147, 'Gamebred’ thrashed Ben Askren with a record-setting five-second KO and later became the BMF title holder opposite Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Though nothing has been declared officially, there are rumours that Jorge Masvidal is going to get a title shot at the 170 lbs strap against Kamaru Usman next.

Jorge Masvidal stats: Fights - 48, Wins - 35, Losses - 13

(Image courtesy: NBA.com and UFC.com)