Video Of A Man Doing Yoga While Surfing Leaves Netizens Stunned | Watch

The ancient art of yoga is world-famous, it connects the mind and body. It's an exercise that we perform to energize and balance elements of our body. But video shared by senior Indian forest service officer of 1989 batch, Susanta Nanda shows us balancing power of yoga. In video man sitting on Electric hydrofoil surfboard is doing sukhasana while riding the board, this video fascinated the viewers and many are asking “how”?

Read: 'Double Danger': Rare Two-headed Russell's Viper Rescued In Maharashtra; Watch Video

Yoga in the mid sea ☺️ pic.twitter.com/0UThwvlwnG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 8, 2020

It looks like the man is flying on the sea surface while sitting in posture which looks like he is doing sukhasana. Sharing 13 seconds video IFS Susanta Nanda writes “Yoga in the mid of sea”. Twitterati compares this video with the famous cartoon character Goku of dragon ball z. Definitely, this energetic video tells use power balancing and yoga.

Read: Mumbai Floods: Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video Comparing Mumbai To Venice, Watch

Netizens say incredible

More exciting than standing on top of Titanic — Kannan Ramdas (@KannanRamdas) August 8, 2020

It's not yoga it's machine! — Nilim Senapati অভিযাত্ৰী দূৰৈৰ যাত্ৰী লক্ষ্য পোহৰ (@Nilimsenapati) August 9, 2020

How is he flying?? — Citizen Journalism: नागरिक पत्रकारिता (@Journo_Citizen) August 8, 2020

But how ? — KP YADAV (@kpyadav4484) August 8, 2020

गजब.. — Achyut Kumar Dwivedi (@dwivediachyut41) August 8, 2020

The video got 1200 likes and is shared by 134 times on twitter. With more than 75000 followers on twitter, Susanta Nanda is famous for sharing wildlife videos and other amazing videos with his followers.

(Image Credit- Twitter/Susanta Nanda)

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Slam Rhea Chakraborty's Old Ted Talk Video After It Goes Viral

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares 'most Dramatic' Video, Asks 'dance Of Anger Or Dance Of Joy?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.