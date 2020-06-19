International Surfing Day 2020: Read More About Its History, Significance, Celebration

International Surfing Day is celebrated annually on June 20th. The day celebrates the surfing lifestyle. The term surfing refers to the ability to ride a wave, no matter if the surfer is using a surfboard or not. As the name denotes, International Surfing Day is held across the globe in destinations where surfing is particularly popular. A large number of surfing competitions and events are held on this day, which attracts surfers from around the world and also people who want to have fun riding the waves. Keep reading to know the history, significance and other details of International Surfing Day.

International Surfing Day: History, Significance, and Celebration

International Surfing Day was established in the year 2005 by the Surfrider Foundation, and other organizations. Since then, every year, surfers and surfing fans run contests, many eco-friendly events, dining and barbecues, film screenings, beach cleanups, and other such multiple ocean-based activities. Since then many such celebrations and activities are held all over the world. Till the year 2013, International Surfing Day was celebrated for two different dates.

Moreover, people who enjoy surfing will find that this is the perfect time of year to take to the water and perhaps pick up some new skills from professional surfers. Reportedly, the Surfrider Foundation celebrated one, and the other one was dedicated by EuroSima. However, now the ISD is marked annually on the third Saturday of June, and it engages thousands of surfers and activists from more than 30 countries.

How to celebrate International Surfing Day

Go surfing: One can enjoy what the ocean has given, no matter how small or wind-affected it is.

Share Waves: People can invite friends and other surfers in the line-up to run a few party waves

Participate in a Beach Cleanup: One can also pick up some trash and garbage from the sand and collect a couple of plastics from the water or beach.

Donate to a Nonprofit Surfing Organization

Buy a Good Surf Book and learn more about the history of surfing

Try to get an estimate of the number of waves a rider has ridden, which means calculating and discussing how surfing changed your life.

