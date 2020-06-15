Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Pranked While Eating Turkish Dinner, Smiles After That: Watch

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t let his opponents play games inside the octagon. The undefeated Dagestani has been tested 28 times inside the octagon against various eminent MMA fighters. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has defeated them all and currently boasts the UFC lightweight gold along with an undefeated record of 28-0. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has often been very humble and sporty outside the octagon and in one such instance, he got pranked in a restaurant while he was about to enjoy Turkish dinner with his teammates.

UFC news: Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov got pranked

The YouTube channel of RT Sports disclosed the video almost seven months ago, However, ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov prank video’ continues to entertain fans till this day. UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in Istanbul, Turkey where he decided to opt for a famous Turkish dinner. However, ‘The Eagle’ did not know that he was about to get pranked by the restaurant staff. Although Khabib was pranked twice by them, the undefeated champion did not get agitated and accepted the entire scenario sportingly. Khabib Nurmagomedov also applauded the staff and was spotted smiling with them.

Apart from that, Khabib Nurmagomedov was also invited to the kitchen area where he himself witnessed how the food is being prepared. Later Khabib revealed that it was one of his best experiences of life and he would cherish it forever. However, while speaking about being pranked, Khabib Nurmagomedov smiled and just nodded his head.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

While it is confirmed that the Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight is going to pit him against Justin Gaethje ‘The Highlight’, the date and venue of the PPV is yet to be finalised. According to reports, Dana White is planning to line up the Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight at the main event of UFC 253 in September. Khabib’s manager also stated that the lightweight champion is training twice a day, amid plans of his return and appears confident about notching a victory against Justin Gaethje in his next fight.

