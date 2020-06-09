UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Himself 'Mama's Boy' As He Listens More To Her

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been trained at AKA (American Kick Boxing Academy) for years. However, the undefeated UFC sensation started off his MMA training under the guidance of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Although Khabib Nurmagomedov later went on to pursue his training under different MMA masterminds, his father has always been an inevitable part of the team.

From cornering his UFC fights to assisting him in public appearances, Khabib Nurmagonedov has always been under the guidance of his father. However, ‘The Eagle’ raised many eyebrows and impressed a lot of his fans with a cheeky statement after he claimed that he listens to his mother more than his father.

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he listens to his mother more than his father

During an interaction with children organised by RT Sports, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov came across a lot of questions which the undefeated fighter seemingly enjoyed. During the interview, one kid asked Khabib Nurmagomedov about his mother and inquired how does she feel after giving birth to such a great child, like Khabib. In response, the Dagestani superstar laughed and said that “every mother is beautiful in this world”. Khabib Nurmagomedov further stunned everyone in the attendance by claiming himself to be a “mama’s boy”. As per Khabib’s statement, he listens to his mother more than he obeys his father, which apparently made his fans burst out with laughter.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to return to UFC action by the end of July. He will be defending his lightweight strap against Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje on return. Although the date and venue of the contest are yet to be determined, UFC President Dana White has officially confirmed the contest.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been constant in updating his fans regarding his UFC return. A few weeks ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and posted a picture from his gym with the caption, “Be ready”. Although he did not name any of his rivals, the cryptic message was seemingly targeted for his next opponent Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje.

