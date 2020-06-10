UFC Fight Island Location Revealed, Dana White 'cannot Wait' For Yas Island To Host Events

On Tuesday, UFC chief Dana White revealed that the UFC “Fight Island” is located in Abu Dhabi which will host four major events including UFC 251. Dana White said that ‘Yas Island’ will host UFC 251 on July 11 and three Fight Night events on July 15, 18 and 25, respectively. The UFC President claimed that all the necessary arrangements are being made at the venue which is around a kilometre away from the Abu Dhabi International Airport. In April, Dana White shocked the world by stating that UFC is securing a private island to stage bouts for international fighters who cannot visit the US due to travel restrictions.

UFC Abu Dhabi Island: Dana White opens up on UFC Fight Island

Dana White recently went live on UFC’s Facebook page where he revealed some important details about the UFC Fight Island events. Dana White revealed that “everything will happen on the island,” but the fighters and officials will not be allowed to leave the island once they are there. Dana White stated that the fighters will have their own private training quarters where they can train with their teammates and coaches. “We really do have an Octagon (for training) out in the sand. The infrastructure’s going to be unbelievable. The people in Abu Dhabi do everything right,” said Dana White.

Fans all over the world took to social media and praised Dana White for scheduling the much-awaited event. Many said they cannot wait to see UFC bouts on an island while others asked UFC to take necessary steps to keep their officials and fighters safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Changing the game and keeping dreams alive,” wrote a fan.

Everyone be jumping on Google Earth right now. — Ollie ❁ (@_Ollie) June 9, 2020

UFC Abu Dhabi Island: Fights scheduled for UFC 251

UFC Welterweight Championship bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Gilbert Burns

UFC Featherweight Championship bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway

UFC Bantamweight Championship bout: Petr Yan vs José Aldo

Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Ciryl Gane

Women's Flyweight bout: Paige VanZant vs Amanda Ribas

Bantamweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz

Women's Strawweight bout: Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade

Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs Jiri Procházka

