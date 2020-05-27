Jadon Sancho Mocked By Fans For Being Unfit During Dortmund Vs Bayern Clash

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was grilled on social media following his ineffective display against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in Der Klassiker. Much was expected from the Dortmund star in a game of such high magnitude, especially considering the game could have an impact on deciding the title, but Jadon Sancho left fans unimpressed with his performance that left question marks over his fitness. The Bayern Munich vs Dortmund clash at the Signal Iduna Park ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors as 'Jadon Sancho unfit' started trending on social media after the match.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Predicted Overall Ratings For EA Sports FIFA 21

Jadon Sancho unfit for Bayern Munich vs Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund failed to capitalize on an opportunity that could have seen them move into within one point of leaders Bayern Munich on the Bundesliga table. Instead, Hans-Dieter Flick's men opened up a seven point lead at the top of the German top flight. By trailing 1-0 at halftime to a Joshua Kimmich goal, Dortmund turned towards substitute Jadon Sancho for inspiration to get the 'Black and Yellows' back into the game but a below-par performance from the English winger earned him a beatdown on social media, poking fun at his fitness.

Sancho moving slower than my nan — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 26, 2020

Sancho horrendously out of shape physically. I hope this isn’t a trend whenever ball has been away for a while. Looks like he’s the type that’s gonna take time to get going again — Jax Teller (@SVNdombele) May 26, 2020

Sancho definitely wasn’t keeping up with his lockdown fitness plan... #DORBAY — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) May 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Zinedine Zidane Under Scrutiny After Breaking Lockdown Rules In Spain: Report

Some fans believed that Jadon Sancho was unfit for the clash against Bayern Munich despite coming off the bench in Dortmund's previous two victories against Schalke and Wolfsburg. 'Jadon Sancho unfit' was trending on social media as fans on Twitter began taking the mickey out of the 20 year old for his lack of sharpness. Jadon Sancho replaced Julian Brandt at the half-time but struggled against Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies, who made even the usually rapid Sancho look a tad slower.

Alphonso davies is fast as f*** — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Could Have Similar 'Last Dance' Moment at 2022 World Cup, Says Lucas Biglia

Bundesliga standings: Bayern open up 7-point lead at the top

A win for Bayern Munich against Dortmund put the Bavarian giants 7 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with 64 points from 28 games. Lucien Favre's Dortmund remained in second place on 54 points but RB Leipzig could go level on points with Dortmund with a win against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday night. Bayer Leverkusen were hammered 4-1 by Wolfsburg and moved out of the top 4 as Borussia Mochengladbach's goalless draw against Werder Bremen saw them crawl to the 4th spot, level on points with Leverkusen with a better goal difference. The point helped Bremen (22 points) inch closer towards the playoffs spot, which is currently held by 16th placed Dusseldorf, who are on 24 points

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland’s Goalscoring Numbers Beat Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Stats