Who Is Anna Hansen? Is Lance Armstrong Currently Married To Anna Hansen?

Lance Armstrong's documentary 'Lance' came out with its first episode on Sunday. One of the characters that grabbed the attention of viewers was Lance Armstrong's long-time girlfriend Anna Hansen. The Lance Armstrong documentary provides an insight into the personal life of Armstrong and his previous relationships in addition to the '10,000 lies' he blurted out during his career in order to hide his drug scandals. Here's a look at who is Anna Hansen and the question, is Lance Armstrong currently married?

"The first time you ever doped, how old were you?"



The answer to the question 'Is Lance Armstrong currently married? is no. However, he is engaged to Anna Hansen. The duo met in 2008. They have two kids - a son named Max Armstrong and a daughter by the name of Olivia Marie Armstrong. Lance Armstrong also has a son, Luke, and twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle, with ex-wife Kristin Richard. Lance and Kristin formally divorced in December 2003. The former cyclist admitted that his children played an important role in him coming clean on his doping struggles. Despite all his doping struggles, Anna has seemingly stood by her fiance through thick and thin since they met back in 2008 and the duo is expected to formally tie the knot, sooner rather than later. Lance Armstrong has also dated popular celebrities Sheryl Crow, Kate Hudson in the past. His relationship with Sheryl Crow was widely covered by the media and the two were also set to be engaged.

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance may have concluded but that didn't stop ESPN from releasing another blunt and entertaining documentary '30 for 30 Lance', focusing on the highs and lows of Lance Armstrong. The series opened with the filmmakers directly jumping into his doping scandal and that itself was enough to create enough buzz prior to the release of episode one on Sunday.

